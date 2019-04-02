Bellemare scored a goal with five shots and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Bellemare's tally came in the dying seconds of the third period to insure a positive result for Vegas. He's tallied six goals and nine helpers as well as 103 shots in 74 games this year. The four blocks give him 50 overall this season, which is the lowest total of his career.