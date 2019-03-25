Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call Monday
Coach Gerard Gallant says Bellemare (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Monday in St. Louis, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Bellemare's status will come down to warmups as he tries to return from an absence that's already spanned two games.
