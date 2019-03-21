Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call
Bellemare (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Jets on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Bellemare isn't met with much fanfare in the fantasy realm as a fourth-line energy cog who's produced only 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through 72 games, but Vegas hasn't had much experience doing without the relatively durable center, as he has only missed one game all season.
