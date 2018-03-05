Bellemare's (wrist) status is up in the air for Tuesday's clash with the Blue Jackets.

Bellemare took part in practice Monday sporting a regular jersey, per Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which bodes well for his inclusion in the lineup versus Columbus. Once given the all-clear -- and activated off injured reserve -- the veteran will likely slot into a bottom-six role.

