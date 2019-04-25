Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Misses season's final game
Bellemare (undisclosed) was on the shelf for the Golden Knights' Game 7 loss to San Jose, which means his season ends on the injury report.
The team didn't provide much in terms of an explanation as to why Bellemare was out of the lineup, but could clear up the situation during the team's locker room cleanout. Still, unless it's something significant, the veteran center should be ready to go for 2019-20, assuming he lands with a team during free agency this summer. If he does continue to play next season, the 34-year-old figures to be just below the 20-point mark given he has never reached that threshold in his career.
