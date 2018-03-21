Play

Bellemare scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Vancouver.

That goal brings the 33-year-old to 15 points on the season, a new career high. Bellemare has been a decent contributor in a bottom-six role all season, though it still hasn't translated to much fantasy relevance. Aside from very deep formats, he can be left on the waiver wire.

