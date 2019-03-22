Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: No go against Winnipeg
Bellemare (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Jets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Bellemare's absence will test the Golden Knights' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up 14 points in 72 games this campaign. The veteran pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Detroit.
