Bellemare did not come out for the second period of Saturday's clash with Montreal, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

During the opening frame, Bellemare appeared to have injured his wrist or hand. While he did attempt to give it another go, the center seems to be done for the night. If the veteran misses an extended stretch, it would likely open the door for Brendan Leipsic to see some additional ice time.