Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Not back for second period
Bellemare did not come out for the second period of Saturday's clash with Montreal, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
During the opening frame, Bellemare appeared to have injured his wrist or hand. While he did attempt to give it another go, the center seems to be done for the night. If the veteran misses an extended stretch, it would likely open the door for Brendan Leipsic to see some additional ice time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Returns to team•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Unavailable Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Doesn't join team in St. Louis•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Snaps 19-game goal drought•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Cleared to play•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Traveling despite illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...