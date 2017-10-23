Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Not doing much offensively
Bellemare has posted one assist in seven games to start the season, averaging 12:03 of ice time.
Bellemare has never been known for his offensive prowess, but he has still been playing well and taking on a penalty-killing role with Reilly Smith.
