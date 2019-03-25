Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Not fit to play
Bellemare (undisclosed) was not on the ice for warmups prior to Monday's game in St. Louis, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The bottom-six forward will miss his third straight game with the mysterious injury. Valentin Zykov is expected to replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Won't play versus Wings•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: No go against Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Adds pressure from fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...