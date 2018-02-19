Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Placed on injured reserve
Bellemare (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bellemare left Saturday's game against the Canadiens after banging up his wrist, but at the time he tried to keep playing through the injury. Obviously, that wasn't possible, and now the French center is going to miss at least a few games. He had been playing better hockey before getting hurt, notching five assists in the six games prior to Saturday. Brandon Leipsic will likely see more playing time while Bellemare is out, and the Golden Knights also called up Tomas Hyka and Stefan Matteau from the AHL to bolster their forward unit.
