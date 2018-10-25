Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Produces rare point
Bellemare recorded a secondary assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Cancuks.
Bellemare's apple snapped a personal seven-game point drought and forced bonus hockey, but it's simply been too difficult to rely on the 33-year-old center, who's averaging a mere 12:27 of ice time in his customary bottom-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Sports minus-1 rating•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Expected to play in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Nets rare goal•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Used sparingly Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Back in fold Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.