Bellemare (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado.

Bellemare's return will bolster Vegas' bottom six, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 14 points in 72 games this campaign. The 34-year-old will return to a bottom-six role against the Avalanche, centering Will Carrier and Ryan Reaves on the Golden Knights' fourth line.