Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Returns quietly
Bellemare (undisclosed) had two hits in 10:18 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The fourth-line center skated 2:16 less than his season average after missing three contests. He has 14 points, 98 shots and 68 hits in 73 games this year, which doesn't make many waves in the fantasy arena.
