Bellemare was present at morning skate after missing two games to be with his newborn child, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bellemare played in all 38 games ahead of his two-game absence, so barring any last minute changes, he'll play Sunday against the Rangers. The bottom-six center has four goals, six points and a plus-6 rating this campaign.

