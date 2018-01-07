Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Returns to team
Bellemare was present at morning skate after missing two games to be with his newborn child, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bellemare played in all 38 games ahead of his two-game absence, so barring any last minute changes, he'll play Sunday against the Rangers. The bottom-six center has four goals, six points and a plus-6 rating this campaign.
