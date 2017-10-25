Bellemare scored what would become the game-winning goal in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Bellemare had just one assist on the year and was held without a point in his last four contests. The 32-year-old will continue to center a depth line for Vegas and won't get regular time on the power play. His fantasy value hasn't really changed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories