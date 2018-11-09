Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores twice in victory
Bellemare notched a goal and an assist Thursday, helping his team pick up a 5-3 win over Ottawa.
It's the first time all season that Bellemare has scored multiple points, and he's managed just five points on the season. Given that he's never been a strong scoring threat, you can safely trust that he's not going to repeat that performance very often and leave him off your roster.
