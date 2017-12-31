Bellemare scored his first goal since Nov. 14 against Toronto on Sunday.

Bellemare opened the scoring in a dominant performance by the Vegas offense. The steady fourth-line center now has six points in 36 games this season, two shy of last year's total and just eight points away from tying his career-high. He offers little fantasy value due to his role and limited skill set, but he's been a big part of their success this season.