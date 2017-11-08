Bellemare broke a six-game scoreless drought with a late first-period goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.

The 32-year-old forward remains a pretty weak fantasy option with just three points this season while centering a bottom line for Vegas. On the bright side, Bellemare is scoring on over 14 percent of his shots so far. However, that number should slowly regress back to his 5.6 percent career average soon.