Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Sports minus-1 rating
Bellemare logged a minus-1 rating during 9:45 of action in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Bellemare has one goal through three games this season but has contributed minimally with just three shots on goal and one hit in that span. He can be safely left alone in fantasy leagues.
