Bellemare (illness) missed practice Wednesday, but he'll accompany the Golden Knights for a two-game road trip that starts in Minnesota on Thursday.

The French centerman has yet to miss a contest for the nascent Vegas club, and it obviously bodes well that he will travel with the team for an important clash against these Western Conference foes. Bellemare only has three goals and an assist in 23 games this season, but then again, there's only so much he can do with 11:42 of average ice time.