Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Unavailable Friday
Bellemare (personal), as expected, will not suit up against the Blackhawks on Friday, NHL.com reports.
Bellemare stayed back in Vegas for the birth of his child, but should slot back into the lineup Sunday against the Rangers when his teammates return home. William Carrier will continue to deputize in Bellemare's stead.
