Bellemare saw just 11:27 of ice time against Columbus on Tuesday.

Bellemare -- playing in his first game back from a wrist injury -- was likely being eased back into action by coach Gerard Gallant. Given his limited minutes, the center was only able to register one hit, but was otherwise statistically irrelevant. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran notched five helpers in seven games and will likely take a few outings to get his legs back under him.