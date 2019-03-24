Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Won't play versus Wings
Bellemare (undisclosed) will sit out of Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
He will sit out his second straight game, so Valentin Zykov will bump into the fourth-line center position. Bellemare will look to get healthy for Monday's contest versus the Blues.
