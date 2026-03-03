Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Called up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lavoie was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Lavoie could be pressed into service against the Sabres on Tuesday with both Mark Stone (upper body) and Mitch Marner (illness) questionable to play. While the 25-year-old Lavoie has yet to get into an NHL game this year, he's been lighting it up in the minors to the tune of 12 goals and 13 helpers in 24 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Scores twice for Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Two goals in AHL overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Placed on waivers Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Lands two-way agreement•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Returns to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Lands on IR•