Lavoie was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.

Lavoie could be pressed into service against the Sabres on Tuesday with both Mark Stone (upper body) and Mitch Marner (illness) questionable to play. While the 25-year-old Lavoie has yet to get into an NHL game this year, he's been lighting it up in the minors to the tune of 12 goals and 13 helpers in 24 contests.