Lavoie (undisclosed) will not play in the Golden Knights' Opening Night matchup against the Blackhawks, per SinBin.vegas.

Lavoie took an encouraging step forward in his recovery Tuesday, as he appeared at the team's morning skate in a red non-contact jersey. The 26 year-old forward performed at a high level with AHL Henderson a season ago, posting 30 goals and 56 points across 45 regular-season outings. He's currently on the fringe of playing for Vegas this season when healthy, so his status will be monitored closely upon leading up to his return. In his absence, veterans Marc Gatcomb, Victor Olofsson and Brett Howden are expected to start the season with an everyday role.