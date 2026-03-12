Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Hat trick for Henderson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lavoie scored three goals in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.
Lavoie has seven goals and two assists over his last seven AHL outings. The 25-year-old forward is up to 29 points in just 28 contests this season, surpassing his point total from 42 regular-season appearances last year. He's yet to record his first NHL point, though he's drawn into just one contest for Vegas this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Called up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Scores twice for Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Two goals in AHL overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Placed on waivers Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Lands two-way agreement•