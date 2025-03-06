Lavoie (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Lavoie left the bench in the second period and did not come back out for the third. He had two hits in 5:48 of ice time. If Lavoie is unavailable Friday versus the Penguins, the Golden Knights may call up a forward, unless they make a trade for a forward prior to Friday's trade deadline.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Summoned from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Returns to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Sitting out due to illness•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Brought up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Heading to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Waiver cycle continues•