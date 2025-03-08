Now Playing

Lavoie (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Lavoie was injured in Wednesday's game versus Toronto and was unavailable Friday against Pittsburgh. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that Lavoie is day-to-day, so it's currently unclear if the forward is facing an extended absence. He has not recorded a point over nine outings in 2024-25.

