Lavoie signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vegas on Sunday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Lavoie notched 17 goals and 27 points in 42 regular-season appearances for AHL Henderson last campaign. He didn't earn a point in nine NHL games with Vegas during the 2024-25 regular season while posting 10 shots on goal and 16 hits. Lavoie will probably play most of 2025-26 in the minors, but he will compete for a depth role with the Golden Knights at training camp.