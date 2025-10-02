default-cbs-image
Lavoie was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Lavoie signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights during the offseason and will be left off the team's Opening Night roster. He spent most of last season with AHL Henderson and will likely head back to the Silver Knights if he clears waivers.

