Lavoie (upper body) was taken off injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Henderson, per the NHL media site.
Lavoie had been on the IR list since March 8. He has no points in nine games with Vegas in 2024-25. The 24-year-old also has 13 goals and 21 points in 32 outings with Henderson this campaign.
