Lavoie, who missed Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders because of an illness, was sent to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per SinBin.vegas.

Lavoie's reassignment implies that he's now healthy enough to play. He has no points, four shots and seven hits in three appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. The 24-year-old also has nine goals and 16 points in 29 outings with Henderson this season.