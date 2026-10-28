Lavoie scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

It was the first goal of Lavoie's NHL career, which is now 27 games long over parts of four seasons. The 26-year-old forward has earned three points, 11 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 10 contests this season. He's gotten a chance to be a steady part of the Golden Knights' bottom six this season, though his opportunity could fade once Victor Olofsson (undisclosed) returns. Lavoie still isn't likely to do much to help in fantasy.