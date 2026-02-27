Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Scores twice for Henderson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lavoie scored two goals in AHL Henderson's 6-2 win over Coachella Valley on Thursday.
Lavoie has five goals and three assists over eight games in February. He missed nearly three months in the middle of the campaign, but it hasn't slowed down his offense. For the season, he's earned 22 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 22 outings.
