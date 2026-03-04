Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Sent down Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lavoie was sent to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Lavoie was called up by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, and he recorded a hit in 8:34 of ice time during the team's loss to Buffalo. He'll head back to the minors a day later now that Cole Smith has been added to the active roster after being traded to Vegas from Nashville on Tuesday.
