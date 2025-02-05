Lavoie (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lavoie has not recorded a point but has four shots on net and seven hits over three NHL appearances this season. The Golden Knights are also missing Tanner Pearson (undisclosed) for this contest, forcing the team to go with seven defensemen -- Kaedan Korczak will check into the lineup.
