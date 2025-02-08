Lavoie was recalled from AHL Henderson on Saturday, per SinBin Vegas.
Vegas returned Alexander Holtz to the minors in a corresponding move. Lavoie hasn't earned a point in three NHL outings this season while posting four shots on goal and seven hits. He will skate on the second line in Saturday's game against Boston.
