Golden Knights' Raphael Lavoie: Three-point effort Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lavoie scored twice and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 6-5 win over Calgary on Tuesday.
Lavoie has six goals and four assists over his last four games, all of which have been multi-point efforts. The forward is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 31 appearances. Lavoie continues to be effective in the AHL while waiting for his next NHL opportunity.
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