Lavoie scored twice in AHL Henderson's 4-3 overtime loss to Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Lavoie has earned four points over three games since returning from missing about two and a half months. The forward has been productive when healthy with nine goals, nine assists and 75 shots on net in 17 appearances this season. He has come up empty on offense in 16 career NHL outings, but if he continues to play well, he could get a look with the Golden Knights later in the season.