Lavoie (upper body) is considered day-to-day but won't be ready to face Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lavoie has seen limited action at the NHL level this season, appearing in just nine games for the Knights. In fact, in his 16 career NHL contests, the 24-year-old center has yet to register a point. If Cole Schwindt (lower body) is ready to play Friday, he figures to take the fourth-line spot being vacated by Lavoie.