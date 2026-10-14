Andersson logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Andersson's offense is starting to come alive with three points over his last two games. Through eight outings overall, he has four points, 16 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating. The 29-year-old blueliner can be a steady source of blocks and PIM even when he isn't at his best on offense, and he's a solid option in fantasy for category coverage.