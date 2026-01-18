Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Dealt to Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersson was traded to the Golden Knights from the Flames on Sunday in exchange for Zach Whitecloud, Abram Wiebe, a 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Andersson drew plenty of trade interest from around the league recently, and he'll ultimately head to Vegas. The Flames will retain 50 percent of his contract, and although he's slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 campaign, he'll join the Golden Knights without a contract extension in place. The 29-year-old has recorded 10 goals, 20 assists, 90 blocked shots, 53 PIM and 29 blocked shots while averaging 2:37 of ice time over 48 appearances with Calgary this year.
