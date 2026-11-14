Andersson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Andersson had gone 10 games without a goal, adding just one assist and 14 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman has maintained a steady top-four role this season, but his power-play time has fluctuated, which isn't helping his offense. He's at three goals, four assists, 38 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 21 appearances. He's on pace to fall short of the 30-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.