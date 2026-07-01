Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Inks seven-year deal with Vegas

Andersson signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Andersson joined the Golden Knights via trade in January of 2026, and he recorded seven goals, 10 assists, 60 blocked shots, 18 PIM and eight hits while averaging 21:42 of ice time across 33 regular-season appearances with his new club. While he became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, the Golden Knights expressed a consistent interest in bringing him back, and the two sides agreed to a long-term deal on the first day of free agency. Despite a slight dip in production after joining Vegas last year, he should continue to occupy a spot on a prominent defensive pairing in future seasons.