Andersson recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Making his first appearance for the Golden Knights since being acquired from the Flames on Sunday, Andersson was slotted onto a pairing with former Calgary teammate Noah Hanifin and looked comfortable in his new surroundings. Andersson didn't see any power-play time, however, and he may have a hard time dislodging Hanifin or Shea Theodore from their assignments with the man advantage. Andersson had 10 goals and 31 points in 49 games with the Flames prior to the trade, but he might have a hard time matching that scoring pace with the Knights.