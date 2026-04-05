Andersson scored a power-play goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Andersson is on a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists). The 29-year-old defenseman looks to be finding a groove after a mostly quiet first two months following his trade from the Flames. For the season, Andersson is up to 16 goals, 43 points, 164 shots on net, 140 blocked shots, 69 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 76 appearances. He should continue to see steady top-four minutes.