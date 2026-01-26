Andersson scored a goal in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Senators.

Andersson played a team-high 30 shifts and produced all the offense the Golden Knights could muster with a wrister midway through the third period. However, by that time, Vegas was already losing 7-0, so the goal was only to avoid the shutout. Andersson was acquired by the Golden Knights earlier this month in a trade with the Flames and has recorded points in his first two outings with his new team, tallying one goal, one assist, four shots on goal, five blocked shots and one hit in that span.