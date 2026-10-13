Andersson scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Andersson got the Golden Knights on the board at 2:37 of the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman is off to a bit of a slow start with two points over seven games this season. His other production is lagging as well, with two hits, six blocked shots, 14 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating. Andersson sees top-four minutes and power-play time, but Shea Theodore appears to be the top blueliner for Vegas in the early going.