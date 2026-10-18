Andersson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Andersson has picked up two goals and two assists over his last four games. The 29-year-old blueliner is picking up the pace on offense after a slow start to the year, and he's firmly in a top-four role with power-play time. On the year, Andersson has produced five points, 21 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests. He should continue to offer decent totals in points, shots, blocks and PIM.